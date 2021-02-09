A FedEx delivery man prepares a package for a GameStop store in New York City on January 27. The video game retailer saw its stock price soar in the last week of January, backed by fans pitting themselves against large investors who had bet that the stock would fall. Photo: Reuters
A FedEx delivery man prepares a package for a GameStop store in New York City on January 27. The video game retailer saw its stock price soar in the last week of January, backed by fans pitting themselves against large investors who had bet that the stock would fall. Photo: Reuters