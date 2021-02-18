People dressed in protective clothes disinfect an area in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on January 29, 2020. A WHO team recently visited the city, where the first Covid-19 cases were detected, as part of a probe into the origins of Covid-19. Photo: AFP People dressed in protective clothes disinfect an area in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on January 29, 2020. A WHO team recently visited the city, where the first Covid-19 cases were detected, as part of a probe into the origins of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
People dressed in protective clothes disinfect an area in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on January 29, 2020. A WHO team recently visited the city, where the first Covid-19 cases were detected, as part of a probe into the origins of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Kalinga Seneviratne
Opinion

Opinion

Kalinga Seneviratne

To lay coronavirus conspiracy theories to rest, both the US and China need to be transparent

  • Both China and the US have accused each other of contributing to the origins of Covid-19, but Chinese concerns have not been taken seriously
  • The allegations of biowarfare surrounding this pandemic should prompt a review of the Biological Weapons Convention and states’ compliance with it

Kalinga Seneviratne
Kalinga Seneviratne

Updated: 4:00am, 18 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People dressed in protective clothes disinfect an area in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on January 29, 2020. A WHO team recently visited the city, where the first Covid-19 cases were detected, as part of a probe into the origins of Covid-19. Photo: AFP People dressed in protective clothes disinfect an area in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on January 29, 2020. A WHO team recently visited the city, where the first Covid-19 cases were detected, as part of a probe into the origins of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
People dressed in protective clothes disinfect an area in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on January 29, 2020. A WHO team recently visited the city, where the first Covid-19 cases were detected, as part of a probe into the origins of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kalinga Seneviratne

Kalinga Seneviratne

Dr Kalinga Seneviratne is a Sri Lankan-born journalist, media analyst and international communications expert based in Singapore