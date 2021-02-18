People dressed in protective clothes disinfect an area in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on January 29, 2020. A WHO team recently visited the city, where the first Covid-19 cases were detected, as part of a probe into the origins of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
People dressed in protective clothes disinfect an area in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on January 29, 2020. A WHO team recently visited the city, where the first Covid-19 cases were detected, as part of a probe into the origins of Covid-19. Photo: AFP