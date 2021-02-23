Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Tom Plate
US must ditch its Cold War containment obsession – China is not the Soviet Union
- Instead of understanding Beijing on its own terms, the basis for peaceful coexistence, US officials are talking up a new cold war and risking conflict
- Meanwhile, China must beware the dangers of stirring up nationalism, however righteous
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Tom Plate is a university professor and a veteran columnist focused on Asia and America. This Distinguished Scholar of Asian and Pacific Studies at Loyola Marymount University has orchestrated live interactive seminars with major universities across Asia, as part of the LMU’s path-finding Asia Media International Centre. He is also the author of 13 books, including the bestsellers “Confessions of an American Media Man” (2007), four volumes in the “Giants of Asia” series, and three In the 'Tom Plate on Asia' book series. He is vice-president of the Pacific Century Institute, in Los Angeles.