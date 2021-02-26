The Bank of Korea displays damaged banknotes that were heated up in a microwave because of concerns over the coronavirus on July 31, 2020. Worries over inflows of hot money have led some central banks in Asia to retract policy support and enact measures to curb rising asset prices. Photo: AP
