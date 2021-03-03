Climate activists demonstrate in front of the Eiffel Tower to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2015 UN Paris agreement on climate change, in Paris on December 10 last year. Slowing global warming is one of the key goals of the 2030 agenda. Photo: Reuters Climate activists demonstrate in front of the Eiffel Tower to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2015 UN Paris agreement on climate change, in Paris on December 10 last year. Slowing global warming is one of the key goals of the 2030 agenda. Photo: Reuters
Climate activists demonstrate in front of the Eiffel Tower to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2015 UN Paris agreement on climate change, in Paris on December 10 last year. Slowing global warming is one of the key goals of the 2030 agenda. Photo: Reuters
Yu Yongding
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Yu Yongding

How a crackdown on illicit funds can revive the UN’s faltering 2030 agenda on sustainable development

  • Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals depends on cash-strapped governments finding an untapped source of financial resources
  • This must provide the impetus for countries to create a robust and coordinated regime to crack down on financial crimes and tax evasion

Yu Yongding
Yu Yongding

Updated: 3:45pm, 3 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Climate activists demonstrate in front of the Eiffel Tower to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2015 UN Paris agreement on climate change, in Paris on December 10 last year. Slowing global warming is one of the key goals of the 2030 agenda. Photo: Reuters Climate activists demonstrate in front of the Eiffel Tower to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2015 UN Paris agreement on climate change, in Paris on December 10 last year. Slowing global warming is one of the key goals of the 2030 agenda. Photo: Reuters
Climate activists demonstrate in front of the Eiffel Tower to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2015 UN Paris agreement on climate change, in Paris on December 10 last year. Slowing global warming is one of the key goals of the 2030 agenda. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Yu Yongding

Yu Yongding

Yu Yongding, a former president of the China Society of World Economics and director of the Institute of World Economics and Politics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, served on the Monetary Policy Committee of the People’s Bank of China from 2004 to 2006.