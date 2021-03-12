Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and State Councillor Yang Jiechi (right) with President Xi Jinping before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in 2014. Beijing’s willingness to plunge into what will surely be tough discussions so soon after the NPC meetings should be celebrated. Photo: Getty Images
