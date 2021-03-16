One of my stand-out memories of the 2008 crash and its aftermath was a sign held by an Irish protester against the severity of the International Monetary Fund and European Union’s bailout terms imposed on Ireland in 2010 during the European debt crisis. The sign read, “Who’s going to pay? Not just me, but my children and my children’s children.” It wasn’t just the future cost of repaying 85 billion euros (US$112.6 billion) of bailout money which was the worry, but the damage wrought on Ireland’s economy by enforced austerity, debt deflation and severe balance sheet restructuring. This was simply a microcosm of the shock waves being felt around the world at the time. Now, history is repeating itself with the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic. The cost of the crisis is growing, government debt is piling up and, at some stage, someone is going to have to foot the bill. To deal with the pandemic, governments around the world are spending like there is no tomorrow and, together with central banks, ripping up the rule books on how to fund it. Policy conservatism has gone out of the window, and the new norm is huge amounts of deficit spending and debt issuance largely being monetised by the central banks. The amounts involved are mind-boggling. Since the pandemic first struck in early 2020, the IMF reckons global fiscal actions have amounted to US$12 trillion while central banks have pumped up their balance sheets by US$7.5 trillion. This has kept global recession from the door, but governments are kicking the can down the road on when it is all going to be paid back. The US government may be reflating the country’s recovery and indirectly boosting the world economy with its proposed US$1.9 trillion stimulus package, but it all has to be repaid at some stage in the future. US federal debt is already running close to 130 per cent of gross domestic product, more than double the level outstanding before the 2008 crash. Meanwhile, the Fed’s bloated balance sheet is already bursting at the seams with Treasury bonds and corporate sector debt. It’s no wonder the bond market is getting spooked and bond yields are on a sharp upward trajectory . It’s not just inflation worries but deepening market angst about when the Fed’s patience runs out at being a long-term dumping ground for excess debt issuance. The spectre of another Fed taper is the market’s worst nightmare. The world is already reaching crisis point with the growing burden of global debt. According to estimates by the International Institute of Finance, total global debt hit a record US$281 trillion by the end of 2020, equivalent to 355 per cent of global GDP. The odds are that borrowing will keep rising, raising the risk of a major credit event at some stage. It is less of question of when the debt is finally paid back than if at all. For many countries around the world in increasingly dire straits , it’s a matter of can’t pay, won’t pay. Thanks to the pandemic, 2020 was a record year for sovereign debt defaults, with Argentina, Belize, Ecuador, Lebanon, Suriname and Zambia defaulting on their bond payments in 2020. Global financial stability is at risk, and it’s only a matter of time before a major nation is sucked into a bigger credit crisis. What it means for the man in the street is the prospect of being burdened with higher taxes and greater austerity as governments are forced into spending cuts to balance the books. Sure, there may be windfall cash raids on “big tech”, but that will simply be passed on in price hikes and higher inflation. It’s a Catch-22 situation. Governments need higher growth to generate higher tax revenues, but the harder they squeeze budget savings, the more growth will be compromised. Thankfully, there is light at the end of the tunnel on the pandemic, but the world remains in a highly fragile state. Global debt markets are feeling the effects of overindulgence, bond yields are going higher and stocks are skating on thin ice. At some point, there will be a day of reckoning. For all the fiscal and monetary abundance, pandemic debts must be settled before the world goes bust. David Brown is the chief executive of New View Economics