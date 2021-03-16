A boy walks past a mural depicting the fight against Covid-19 in Surabaya, Indonesia. Photo: AFP A boy walks past a mural depicting the fight against Covid-19 in Surabaya, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
A boy walks past a mural depicting the fight against Covid-19 in Surabaya, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Day of reckoning is coming for coronavirus pandemic debt. The only question is when

  • Global debt hit a record US$281 trillion by the end of 2020. For many countries in increasingly dire straits, it’s a case of can’t pay, won’t pay
  • For the person in the street, this could mean higher taxes and greater austerity as governments are forced into spending cuts to balance the books

David Brown
David Brown

Updated: 1:44am, 16 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A boy walks past a mural depicting the fight against Covid-19 in Surabaya, Indonesia. Photo: AFP A boy walks past a mural depicting the fight against Covid-19 in Surabaya, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
A boy walks past a mural depicting the fight against Covid-19 in Surabaya, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
David Brown

David Brown

David Brown is the chief executive of New View Economics. Over a career spanning four decades in London, David held roles as chief economist in a number of international investment banks.