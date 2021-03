Luky Yusgiantoro

+ FOLLOW

Dr Luky Yusgiantoro is a member of the governing board at the Purnomo Yusgiantoro Centre, a think tank based in Indonesia. He received his PhD in energy economics from the Colorado School of Mines, US, and his two master's degrees from a joint programme of Colorado School of Mines and the French Institute of Petroleum. He also has a BSc in engineering science from Colorado State University, US.