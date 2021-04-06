Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Tom Plate
US-China relations: don’t let Taiwan fall prey to madness from either side of the Pacific
- A Taiwan embroiled in war would pump uncertainty into the world economy as it is an important exporter of semiconductors and other products
- Wrap it up in war and you choke the global electronic supply chain just as the world is starting to see signs of economic recovery from the pandemic
Tom Plate is a university professor and a veteran columnist focused on Asia and America. This Distinguished Scholar of Asian and Pacific Studies at Loyola Marymount University has orchestrated live interactive seminars with major universities across Asia, as part of the LMU’s path-finding Asia Media International Centre. He is also the author of 13 books, including the bestsellers “Confessions of an American Media Man” (2007), four volumes in the “Giants of Asia” series, and three In the 'Tom Plate on Asia' book series. He is vice-president of the Pacific Century Institute, in Los Angeles.