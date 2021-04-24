A man walks past graffiti showing Juventus president Andrea Agnelli puncturing a football, near the headquarters of the Italian Football Federation in Rome, on April 21. Italian champions Juventus were one of the driving forces behind the proposed European Super League. Photo: AFP
A man walks past graffiti showing Juventus president Andrea Agnelli puncturing a football, near the headquarters of the Italian Football Federation in Rome, on April 21. Italian champions Juventus were one of the driving forces behind the proposed European Super League. Photo: AFP