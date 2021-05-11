Electricians check photovoltaic solar panels in Sheyanghu, Jiangsu province, on November 5, 2020. Photo: Xinhua Electricians check photovoltaic solar panels in Sheyanghu, Jiangsu province, on November 5, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Moritz Kraemer
Why China has more to gain from fighting climate change than other countries

  • If the current trajectory of emissions growth continues, China could see its credit rating drop six notches and face billions more in debt service
  • China has much to gain from getting serious on carbon neutrality, and any delay would be tantamount to economic self-harm

Updated: 2:30pm, 11 May, 2021

Moritz Kraemer is the chief economic adviser of Acreditus, a Dubai-based financial advisory firm, and a former chief global ratings officer for sovereigns at S&P Global.