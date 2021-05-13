A worker restocks chicken in the meat product section at a grocery store in Dallas, US, on April 29. Rising prices for a variety of commodities are contributing to a jump in prices, with Americans paying more for meat, petrol, items they keep in their homes and even the homes themselves. Photo: AP A worker restocks chicken in the meat product section at a grocery store in Dallas, US, on April 29. Rising prices for a variety of commodities are contributing to a jump in prices, with Americans paying more for meat, petrol, items they keep in their homes and even the homes themselves. Photo: AP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

US Federal Reserve walking fine line with approach to rising inflation

  • While US policymakers might be willing to accept a period of higher inflation that lasts longer than a few quarters, markets are not as patient
  • The Fed is probably right that the spike in inflation will be short-lived, but its handling of the surge in prices is exacerbating concerns

Updated: 10:27pm, 13 May, 2021

Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory, a specialist London-based real estate and macroeconomic advisory firm. He is an expert on advanced and emerging economies and a regular commentator on financial and macro-political developments.