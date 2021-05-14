People walk to the Bund during Labour Day in Shanghai on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE People walk to the Bund during Labour Day in Shanghai on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk to the Bund during Labour Day in Shanghai on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

Why China’s future remains bright regardless of shrinking population fears

  • China’s future wealth is linked to rising productivity and more skill and technology intensity, so having fewer people is less important
  • Urbanisation, better education and job opportunities for women and improved productivity will have greater influence on China’s future

David Dodwell
David Dodwell

Updated: 4:32pm, 14 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk to the Bund during Labour Day in Shanghai on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE People walk to the Bund during Labour Day in Shanghai on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
People walk to the Bund during Labour Day in Shanghai on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
David Dodwell

David Dodwell

David Dodwell is the executive director of the Hong Kong-APEC Trade Policy Study Group, a trade policy think tank.