A currency trader watches the monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on May 13. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower for a second day on Thursday after unexpectedly strong US consumer price rises fuelled worries inflation might drag on an economic recovery. Photo: AP A currency trader watches the monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on May 13. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower for a second day on Thursday after unexpectedly strong US consumer price rises fuelled worries inflation might drag on an economic recovery. Photo: AP
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Anthony Rowley

As inflation fears burn through stock markets, our best hope is for a delayed crash

  • The notion that inflation is a thing of a past has been breached, alongside the dam of investor confidence
  • We can only hope the market crash is delayed until the pandemic is under control and economic growth secured

Anthony Rowley
Anthony Rowley

Updated: 10:19pm, 16 May, 2021

Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specialising in Asian economic and financial affairs. He was formerly Business Editor and International Finance Editor of the Hong Kong-based Far Eastern Economic Review and worked earlier on The Times newspaper in London