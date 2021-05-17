A booth of Chinese toymaker Pop Mart is seen inside a shopping centre in Beijing on November 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters A booth of Chinese toymaker Pop Mart is seen inside a shopping centre in Beijing on November 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A booth of Chinese toymaker Pop Mart is seen inside a shopping centre in Beijing on November 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Why Asian retail real estate remains attractive despite the e-commerce revolution

  • Shopping centres are evolving and providing new kinds of value, and Asian retailers are well placed to cope with digital disruption
  • With China and South Korea in the vanguard of e-commerce and huge scope for development in India, Asian retail is best placed to benefit from the recovery

Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 2:56pm, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A booth of Chinese toymaker Pop Mart is seen inside a shopping centre in Beijing on November 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters A booth of Chinese toymaker Pop Mart is seen inside a shopping centre in Beijing on November 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A booth of Chinese toymaker Pop Mart is seen inside a shopping centre in Beijing on November 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory, a specialist London-based real estate and macroeconomic advisory firm. He is an expert on advanced and emerging economies and a regular commentator on financial and macro-political developments.