Moped riders in Tapei, Taiwan, wait at a traffic light on May 18. After keeping Covid-19 under control for months, Taiwan is grappling with a recent wave of infections. With many societies still far from achieving herd immunity, we need to be prepared to coexist with the virus over the coming years. Photo: Reuters
Moped riders in Tapei, Taiwan, wait at a traffic light on May 18. After keeping Covid-19 under control for months, Taiwan is grappling with a recent wave of infections. With many societies still far from achieving herd immunity, we need to be prepared to coexist with the virus over the coming years. Photo: Reuters