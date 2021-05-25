Should China worry more about the EU than the US?

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via video link in Beijing on December 30, 2020. At the meeting, Xi and the European leaders announced that the two sides had completed investment agreement negotiations as scheduled. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via video link in Beijing on December 30, 2020. At the meeting, Xi and the European leaders announced that the two sides had completed investment agreement negotiations as scheduled. Photo: Xinhua