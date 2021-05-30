The International Monetary Fund tells me that in 1950 – the year of my birth – 25 million people worldwide indulged in the luxury and excitement of foreign travel. By 2019, that community had burgeoned to 1.5 billion. Global tourism underpinned around 330 million jobs, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council , and more than 10 per cent of global gross domestic product. My family and I, and all of my colleagues have been “beneficiaries” of this explosion, tasting cultures and countries that the six-year-old me, armed with bucket and spade on a bitterly windswept beach in Skegness, could never have imagined. I was 18 before I got on a plane – not for an exotic family holiday, but to begin a year as a volunteer teacher in Peshawar in Pakistan’s North-West Frontier Province. Back then, the idea of a quick and cheap long-weekend break in Prague, Turkey or the Caribbean, or to a university friend’s wedding in New Delhi, was unimaginable, not least because of six-day working weeks and annual holidays stretching to just a week. As this tourism revolution unfolded, travel was democratised – not just for Britain’s working classes, but also the once dirt-poor populations of China. Where would the brand-name stores of Bicester have been without Prada-shoppers from Beijing? Gone is the age when “travel” was the pursuit of an aristocratic minority. The snooty concept of a “traveller” – the kind with “a room with a view” in Florence, exploring Europe’s historic, artistic and cultural origins, or sitting by the Raffles Hotel pool, Singapore Sling in hand – has been replaced by the mass-produced tourist, flying with his or her culture in a suitcase, speaking not a word of the local language, and meeting locals only when they come to clean the room. If it was questionable whether this tourism explosion was sustainable, the past 16 months of pandemic lockdowns has probably left us in no doubt. Tourism will revive, because an industry that employs 330 million people is too big to fail. But it will re-emerge in a different and hopefully sustainable form. If there were ever a case for building back better, tourism must require it. The pressure to build back as fast as possible will be very strong. Airlines, airports, resort hotels and all the other consumer-focused retail and restaurant activity that have in recent decades been such powerful economic drivers (not least in many developing countries) are still fervently praying for a quick recovery from life support. But awareness is dawning that tourism will be profoundly and permanently different. In some ways, the pandemic was just a catalyst. In some ways it will be better. The World Travel and Tourism Council’s September 2020 report “To Recovery and Beyond” identifies four areas of profound change: a shift in demand, a concern over health and hygiene, more digitalisation, and sustainability. With the loss of about US$3.4 trillion of global GDP and about 121 million jobs, many gone bankrupt will not revive. Many emerging companies will fill new travel needs. The demand shift means travellers will prefer the familiar, predictable and trusted – which means much more local travel . That will be most marked in large countries with well-established tourism foundations – the United States, most European countries, Japan and China. The council says interest in international travel will become more “mindful”. If it is right, that will put “sun, beach and sand” tourism in a very bad place. So too cruises and airline package tours. Some of the concern over health and hygiene may be temporary, but much may not. Travel for “events” – especially indoors and involving crowds – faces challenges. The pandemic has put a spotlight on the many dangers of foreign travel, in particular to poor developing countries with weak health infrastructure. The cumbersome bureaucratic procedures that will be part of vaccine passports and other travel checks will deter for a long time. Digitalisation will cut in two conflicting ways: the value of social media in enabling “contactless” travel planning and removing our reliance on travel agencies will be a boon. But the need for trusted advice may also strengthen the role of travel agencies. Digitalisation will also raise concerns about data privacy that will discourage international travel. Fourth, and by far the most important, sustainability is at last being meaningfully addressed. Mass tourism has inflicted huge environmental harm, as well as polluting the experience and excitement of much travel. The beaches of Bali or Boracay have much less allure when littered with plastic or tainted by untreated sewage. Queuing along the Great Wall in Badaling with thousands of other day trippers has limited appeal, as does lining up to conquer Everest. Business travel is also set to be more “mindful”. Zoom exchanges will fill an important, permanent niche. Many companies are likely to “localise” their businesses, and reduce the cadre of globetrotting executives. Deep knowledge of foreign markets and different cultures will still sit at the heart of most successful international businesses, making travel essential but likely to be less frequent and more “intentional”. That might destroy the executive air miles industry, which may be no bad thing. Will the travel and tourism industry still employ 330 million people 10 years from now? Probably yes. Will it move 1.5 billion people every year? Probably more. But much more will be “local”, and hopefully more thoughtful. There will be fewer tourist “ locust storms ”, and more small travelling groups of friends. We will still have our bucket lists, but the list will be different. I can live with that. David Dodwell researches and writes about global, regional and Hong Kong challenges from a Hong Kong point of view