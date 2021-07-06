Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Artyom Lukin
Why US-Russia reconciliation will be difficult despite warmer relations
- There is ample evidence that Moscow and the West continue to see each other as adversaries and that Russia views China as a valuable partner
- Russia’s growing closeness with China is not equivalent to Moscow becoming Beijing’s junior partner, though, as Russia still has its own goals and priorities
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Artyom Lukin is associate professor and deputy director for research at the Oriental Institute - School of Regional and International Studies, Far Eastern Federal University, in Vladivostok. He is an expert with the Russian International Affairs Council and the Valdai International Discussion Club. He is a frequent commentator for Russian and international news media. His articles and interviews have appeared in major media outlets ,including South China Morning Post, RT, Washington Post, Huffington Post, BBC, CNN, Stratfor.