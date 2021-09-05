Children read books as part of a summer vacation activity organised by a primary school in Beijing on July 19. In China as in elsewhere, parents are driven by the hypercompetitive culture to try and use whatever resources they have to game the system in favour of their children. Photo: Xinhua Children read books as part of a summer vacation activity organised by a primary school in Beijing on July 19. In China as in elsewhere, parents are driven by the hypercompetitive culture to try and use whatever resources they have to game the system in favour of their children. Photo: Xinhua
Children read books as part of a summer vacation activity organised by a primary school in Beijing on July 19. In China as in elsewhere, parents are driven by the hypercompetitive culture to try and use whatever resources they have to game the system in favour of their children. Photo: Xinhua
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Why China’s tutoring ban is one step towards ‘common prosperity’

  • China is not alone in fighting the inequities in education that today afflict the US, Britain and societies all across Asia
  • Xi Jinping is right to bring tutoring companies back to earth, but many more measures are needed to make the education system fair to the majority

David Dodwell
David Dodwell

Updated: 9:30pm, 5 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Children read books as part of a summer vacation activity organised by a primary school in Beijing on July 19. In China as in elsewhere, parents are driven by the hypercompetitive culture to try and use whatever resources they have to game the system in favour of their children. Photo: Xinhua Children read books as part of a summer vacation activity organised by a primary school in Beijing on July 19. In China as in elsewhere, parents are driven by the hypercompetitive culture to try and use whatever resources they have to game the system in favour of their children. Photo: Xinhua
Children read books as part of a summer vacation activity organised by a primary school in Beijing on July 19. In China as in elsewhere, parents are driven by the hypercompetitive culture to try and use whatever resources they have to game the system in favour of their children. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
David Dodwell

David Dodwell

David Dodwell is the executive director of the Hong Kong-APEC Trade Policy Study Group, a trade policy think tank.