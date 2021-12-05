A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a person in Bimbo, near Bangui, Central African Republic on November 15. How will legal obligations under a treaty ensure we detect and introduce emergency protections early or develop and distribute vaccines equitably? Photo: AFP
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a person in Bimbo, near Bangui, Central African Republic on November 15. How will legal obligations under a treaty ensure we detect and introduce emergency protections early or develop and distribute vaccines equitably? Photo: AFP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Why binding treaty on pandemic response is not best way forward

  • Past experience with negotiating binding treaties suggests seeking one on pandemic response would take too long to have the desired effect
  • Instead, close international cooperation and agreeing on a basic set of ground rules would go a long way towards heading off future pandemics

David Dodwell
David Dodwell

Updated: 5:00pm, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a person in Bimbo, near Bangui, Central African Republic on November 15. How will legal obligations under a treaty ensure we detect and introduce emergency protections early or develop and distribute vaccines equitably? Photo: AFP
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a person in Bimbo, near Bangui, Central African Republic on November 15. How will legal obligations under a treaty ensure we detect and introduce emergency protections early or develop and distribute vaccines equitably? Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE