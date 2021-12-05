A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a person in Bimbo, near Bangui, Central African Republic on November 15. How will legal obligations under a treaty ensure we detect and introduce emergency protections early or develop and distribute vaccines equitably? Photo: AFP
