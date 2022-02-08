Ukrainians attend military training for civilians in Kyiv on February 6. According to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, 50.2 per cent of Ukrainians said they would resist in case of Russian military intervention into their city, town or village. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukrainians attend military training for civilians in Kyiv on February 6. According to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, 50.2 per cent of Ukrainians said they would resist in case of Russian military intervention into their city, town or village. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tom Plate
Opinion

Opinion

Tom Plate

Is China’s tilt towards Russia in Beijing’s best long-term interest?

  • Trying to outflank the US by gaming geopolitically with Putin is a risky business, given the Russian president’s image abroad
  • For its part, the US needs to show greater selectivity about when and where to try to plant the American flag or export the American way

Tom Plate
Tom Plate

Updated: 3:30am, 8 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainians attend military training for civilians in Kyiv on February 6. According to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, 50.2 per cent of Ukrainians said they would resist in case of Russian military intervention into their city, town or village. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukrainians attend military training for civilians in Kyiv on February 6. According to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, 50.2 per cent of Ukrainians said they would resist in case of Russian military intervention into their city, town or village. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE