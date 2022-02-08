Is China’s tilt towards Russia in Beijing’s best long-term interest?

Ukrainians attend military training for civilians in Kyiv on February 6. According to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, 50.2 per cent of Ukrainians said they would resist in case of Russian military intervention into their city, town or village. Photo: EPA-EFE
