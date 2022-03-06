A pedestrian passes barrier tape cordoning off a gym facility, closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, at the Kwun Tong Promenade in Hong Kong on March 3. Officials in the city must have the courage to do what it takes to bring the virus under control. Photo: Bloomberg
A pedestrian passes barrier tape cordoning off a gym facility, closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, at the Kwun Tong Promenade in Hong Kong on March 3. Officials in the city must have the courage to do what it takes to bring the virus under control. Photo: Bloomberg