Petrol prices and a sticker of US President Joe Biden at a station in Arlington, Virginia, on March 16. Toppling the stock market is seen as the lesser evil than the wealth-destroying potential of runaway inflation taking hold in the US, Europe and beyond. Photo: AFP
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

It’s goodbye QE, hello QT, as central banks end easy money ride for stock markets amid runaway inflation

  • Markets, used to thinking that the worst case is an increase in the cost of money, are unprepared for the money being taken off the table. The risk of a stock market collapse is real and the next crisis could be in shadow banking

Updated: 9:30pm, 17 Apr, 2022

