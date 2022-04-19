Illustration: Stephen Case
Tom Plate
Opinion

Singapore, reluctant US-China go-between, should continue to be useful to both

  • Talks between Lee Hsien Loong and Joe Biden reflect Singapore’s role as interlocutor for the US in Asia, which can only be good news for a conflict-weary world
  • Dismissed by some for its size, Singapore boasts a strategic location, high GDP, and a demonstrated ability to work with China

Updated: 1:00am, 19 Apr, 2022

