A visitor walks past a promotional video at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, Guizhou province on May 26, 2021. China passed two laws in September last year that restrict cross-border data flows and enforce localisation. Photo: Xinhua
A visitor walks past a promotional video at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, Guizhou province on May 26, 2021. China passed two laws in September last year that restrict cross-border data flows and enforce localisation. Photo: Xinhua
Wang Huiyao
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Wang Huiyao

A World Data Organisation needed to avoid rules-based disorder

  • The politicisation and divergence of data governance regimes threaten to create a spaghetti bowl of incompatible systems that reduces trade, slows productivity and stifles innovation
  • The world needs a ‘Bretton Woods for data’ to pave the way for an institution to set rules on data governance and create a workable framework to govern digital matters and disputes

Wang Huiyao
Wang Huiyao

Updated: 4:30pm, 8 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A visitor walks past a promotional video at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, Guizhou province on May 26, 2021. China passed two laws in September last year that restrict cross-border data flows and enforce localisation. Photo: Xinhua
A visitor walks past a promotional video at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, Guizhou province on May 26, 2021. China passed two laws in September last year that restrict cross-border data flows and enforce localisation. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE