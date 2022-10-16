US President Joe Biden meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Salman Palace upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 15. Biden has warned of consequences for Saudi Arabia after the Saudi-led Opec+ announced it would cut oil output. Photo: Reuters
