US President Joe Biden meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Salman Palace upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 15. Biden has warned of consequences for Saudi Arabia after the Saudi-led Opec+ announced it would cut oil output. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Why US-Saudi relations might, but likely won’t, break down over oil cuts

  • The US and Saudi Arabia’s long and unlikely alliance, based on their oil and security interests, has been put on shaky ground in recent years
  • Yet, while the Saudi-led oil cartel’s latest decision to cut output has sparked a spat with the US, the odds are this too will be swept under the carpet

Updated: 11:00pm, 16 Oct, 2022

