Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23. Western commentary on Xi’s appointment is rather self-regarding, considering that in America, term limits for presidents are a relatively recent measure. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23. Western commentary on Xi’s appointment is rather self-regarding, considering that in America, term limits for presidents are a relatively recent measure. Photo: AP
Tom Plate
Opinion

Opinion

Tom Plate

Why criticism of a third term for China’s Xi Jinping is rich coming from the US

  • Despite its clandestine interventions in China and elsewhere, America remains convinced of its exceptionalism and blind to how others perceive it
  • In a similar vein, Western commentary on Xi’s reappointment can sound foolish, given that America set term limits for presidents not that long ago

Tom Plate
Tom Plate

Updated: 1:57am, 3 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23. Western commentary on Xi’s appointment is rather self-regarding, considering that in America, term limits for presidents are a relatively recent measure. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23. Western commentary on Xi’s appointment is rather self-regarding, considering that in America, term limits for presidents are a relatively recent measure. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE