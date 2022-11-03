Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23. Western commentary on Xi’s appointment is rather self-regarding, considering that in America, term limits for presidents are a relatively recent measure. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23. Western commentary on Xi’s appointment is rather self-regarding, considering that in America, term limits for presidents are a relatively recent measure. Photo: AP