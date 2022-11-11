Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chen Zhao
Opinion

Opinion

Chen Zhao

From Taiwan to the economy, the West is being overly pessimistic about Xi’s China

  • The West fears a reverse of economic reforms, sees a lack of political progress and accuses Beijing of becoming aggressive and provocative, particularly on Taiwan
  • Yet America’s China-bashing is closely linked to its domestic politics, and accusations of Chinese sabre-rattling must be seen in the context of US provocations

Chen Zhao
Chen Zhao

Updated: 1:00am, 11 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE