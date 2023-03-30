People stand outside an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California, on March 10. The sustained rise in interest rates has helped drive the turmoil currently shaking markets, but a sudden shift to central banks cutting rates appears unlikely. Photo: AP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

A pause in interest rate rises, rather than cuts, might be the best investors can hope for

  • That there is still much uncertainty over where benchmark US rates are heading attests to the unpredictability of the financial and economic landscape
  • What is clear is that while rate increases set off the recent market turmoil, rate cuts would be an indication of the severity of the damage to confidence

Updated: 9:30pm, 30 Mar, 2023

