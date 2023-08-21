The China Evergrande Group logo is seen on residential buildings in Nanjing, in eastern Jiangsu province, on August 18. The embattled Chinese property giant filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on August 17, court documents showed, a measure that protects its US assets while it pursues a restructuring deal. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

China’s property-driven economic crisis is real but it’s not facing a ‘Lehman moment’

  • While the acute risks in China’s real estate sector should not be downplayed, their effect on global markets is prone to misinterpretation and exaggeration
  • Stability is the overriding priority in China’s state-controlled financial system, and more aggressive stimulus are available if needed

Updated: 3:30pm, 21 Aug, 2023

