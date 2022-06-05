An underemployed worker rests in Causeway Bay during the fifth wave of the pandemic, on March 29. Nora Tam
An underemployed worker rests in Causeway Bay during the fifth wave of the pandemic, on March 29. Nora Tam
Mike Rowse
Opinion

Opinion

Mike Rowse

Record pay rise for civil servants can’t be justified as unemployment soars and the public suffers

  • Civil servants are in guaranteed employment while hundreds of thousands have lost jobs or income during the pandemic
  • The proposed pay rise, even if based on a tried-and-tested formula, was never going to be well received by a community struggling to get back on its feet

Mike Rowse
Mike Rowse

Updated: 12:15pm, 5 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An underemployed worker rests in Causeway Bay during the fifth wave of the pandemic, on March 29. Nora Tam
An underemployed worker rests in Causeway Bay during the fifth wave of the pandemic, on March 29. Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE