Australian coal, seen here at the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales, has been unofficially banned from entering China, resulting in ships being stuck off the Chinese coast. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: coal shipments continue but remain stuck off Chinese coast amid ban

  • Some Chinese buyers were guessing that ports might clear shipments of thermal coal to meet summer demand, but relations with Australia keep getting worse
  • Analysts say none of the coal-filled ships appeared to have been unloaded or cleared customs in China

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:30am, 13 May, 2021

