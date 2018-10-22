President Xi Jinping’s highly anticipated trip to Guangdong comes at a most critical time with the Chinese economy at a new crossroads after four decades of almost uninterrupted boom.

The trip has also brought up memories of the famous Southern Tour by previous Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in early 1992, when China was isolated by western countries after Beijing’s crackdown of the pro-democracy movement in 1989.

There are similarities between now and then: a hostile external world, an ailing private sector at home, and a lot of confusion about the country’s future.

Today, US President Donald Trump is threatening to escalate a trade war against China unless Beijing changes its “unfair trade practices” – from government subsidies to state firms through to alleged theft of technologies. The risks of disintegration are on the rise as hostilities between Beijing and Washington spread to other, non-economic, fronts, undoing a key factor in China’s economic rise.

At home, growth has decelerated to 6.5 per cent in the third quarter amid a mountain of debt, a yawning wealth gap and a quickly greying population. China’s private economy, which contributed 60 per cent of Chinese GDP and is the source of dynamism for the country’s economic activity, is losing ground to the state sector and many private entrepreneurs are trying to shift their factories and wealth abroad.

Xi’s trip, therefore, will be the Chinese leader’s roadshow to convince the world, and his countrymen, that Beijing is still open for business and China’s economic liberalisation will continue. Significantly, it begins at the place where China’s economic take-off started.

Xi arrived in Zhuhai on Monday afternoon and will attend the opening ceremony of the 55km bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai on Tuesday, a key piece of infrastructure in the Greater Bay Area – Beijing’s answer to rival the Bay Area in California.

The South China Morning Post understands Xi may also visit Qianhai in Shenzhen to show his support for further economic liberalisation. This location is also symbolically important, again because of Deng’s trip in 1992. His visit is remembered by history for restarting the process of freeing up economic activity from state control, although the party’s firm grip on power was maintained.

Shenzhen was a small fishing village neighbouring Hong Kong when Beijing decided to try capitalism there in a wire-fenced “special economic zone”. It is now China’s most dynamic city with a long list of world-class firms from Huawei to Tencent.

He Jianping, executive chairman of Guangdong Provincial Enterprise Confederation, an organisation representing local business interests, said the hope was that Xi’s tour could achieve similar an effect to Deng’s visit in 1992, ushering in what has been described as a golden era for Chinese businesses to thrive.

“At least he can make speeches about supporting manufacturing and other businesses,” He said. “His visit in itself is a blessing.”

Xi and his top economic officials have already made extensive comments in the past couple of days to boost the morale of Chinese entrepreneurs. In an open letter to China’s private business owners, Xi wrote that Beijing would continue to value and protect them to ensure a “better tomorrow”.

“Any words or acts to negate or weaken the private economy are wrong,” Xi wrote.

Chinese vice-premier Liu He, a top economic aide to Xi, has also issued specific instructions that banks must boost lending to small and private businesses.

Despite high hopes for Xi’s southern tour, the chances may be lower for Xi to repeat what Deng achieved in 1992, analysts said.

George Magnus, a research associate at the China Centre at Oxford University and author of Red Flags: Why Xi’s China is in Jeopardy, noted there were hopes Xi would “oversee a benign and constructive agenda of reform and opening up” in coming years since he had consolidated power in his first five-year term.

However, those hopes might be ill-placed because Deng “was a genuine reformer” while Xi was not, Magnus said.

“What we don’t see here is any attempt to open China’s economy … to break down market access restrictions in service industries, to treat foreign and local companies alike … or to allow failures and bankruptcies, or to really shift the balance in the economy to private sector-led growth or to services – that’s why in my view Xi’s visit to Guangdong is not on a par with Deng’s southern tour,” he said.

Fraser Howie, co-author of Red Capitalism: The Fragile Financial Foundations of China’s Extraordinary Rise, said Xi may “never repeat the Deng Xiaoping success … China is a very different country now at a much higher economic base”.

China’s per capita GDP was US$366 in 1992 but the number was 24 times bigger in 2017.

Howie said Deng had someone to blame in Beijing for stalling reforms because he held no official titles but Xi had no one else to blame because Xi “is the direct leader with vast power – so if anyone is stalling in Beijing, it is him”.

Howie added that Xi’s emphasis on Communist Party leadership and the role of the state economy was unlikely to change any time soon.

Christopher Balding, a China watcher who taught at the HSBC Business School of Peking University in Shenzhen and is now an associate professor at Fulbright University Vietnam, said: “it’s going to be very interesting to watch how are things staged” during Xi’s trip.

“Is it ‘we want you entrepreneurs to go out to do great things’, or placing Xi and Beijing and the party at the centre and ‘you’re going to follow our orders’, ” he wondered.