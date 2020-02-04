Selina (left), travelled to Wuhan with her daughter, Theresa, to visit her parents before the outbreak of the coronavirus. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Australia blocks evacuation of nine-year-old girl from Wuhan, risking human rights violation
- Girl travelled to the city before Christmas with her mother, a naturalised Australian citizen born in Wuhan who then returned to Australia before the outbreak
- But the girl was not allowed on Monday’s evacuation flight because she did not have ‘legal guardianship’ with an Australian citizen for the trip
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Selina (left), travelled to Wuhan with her daughter, Theresa, to visit her parents before the outbreak of the coronavirus. Photo: Handout