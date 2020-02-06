The performance of the route had declined following the anti-government protests and is expected to be further impacted by the growing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis, the airline said. Photo: Sam Tsang
Virgin Australia permanently cancels Hong Kong routes amid coronavirus outbreak, anti-government protests
- The company will cease its Melbourne-Hong Kong service – previously suspended in November – on February 11, and the Sydney-Hong Kong route on March 2
- The company cited ‘decline in demand following ongoing civil unrest, and growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the wider region’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The performance of the route had declined following the anti-government protests and is expected to be further impacted by the growing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis, the airline said. Photo: Sam Tsang