The performance of the route had declined following the anti-government protests and is expected to be further impacted by the growing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis, the airline said. Photo: Sam Tsang
Virgin Australia permanently cancels Hong Kong routes amid coronavirus outbreak, anti-government protests

  • The company will cease its Melbourne-Hong Kong service – previously suspended in November – on February 11, and the Sydney-Hong Kong route on March 2
  • The company cited ‘decline in demand following ongoing civil unrest, and growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in the wider region’
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 10:40am, 6 Feb, 2020

