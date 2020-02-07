Australian nationals will be quarantined on Christmas Island, off Australia’s northwest coast, after being repatriated from Wuhan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: Australia to stage second evacuation flight from virus epicentre Wuhan on Saturday

  • Australian nationals will fly from the Chinese city on Saturday before being taken to Christmas Island off Australia’s northwest coast for quarantine, sources say
  • At least two Australian children visiting Chinese grandparents will not be allowed on the flight because of a legal technicality, according to parents
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 11:03am, 7 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Australian nationals will be quarantined on Christmas Island, off Australia’s northwest coast, after being repatriated from Wuhan. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Su-Lin Tan

Su-Lin Tan

Su-Lin Tan joined the Post in 2020 after 6 years with the Australian Financial Review where she covered housing and commercial property, Asian business and street talk and investigations. Previously she worked at political fact-checker Politifact and the Sydney Morning Herald's business section. She is a qualified accountant and has worked in investment banking and funds management both in London and Sydney before becoming a journalist.

Coronavirus outbreak