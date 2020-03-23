A form of the lockdown that paralysed China is now being replicated in many parts of the world, as countries try to get a handle on the rampant spread of a coronavirus pandemic. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Coronavirus: China braced for second economic shock wave as Covid-19 controls kill demand
- After riding out a supply shock that closed down most of its factories, China is bracing for a second wave demand shock to its economy
- Closure of overseas markets to hit exports, while psychological scars, bankruptcy and job losses will hit domestic demand
