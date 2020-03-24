China's consumer spending and factory activity fell more than expected in January and February as it fought a virus outbreak, prompting some forecasters to warn this year's economic growth might slump to its lowest level since the 1970s. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: global lockdown to hit China’s supplies of steak, lobster and fine wines

  • The virus will hit China’s access to premium food imports, but could also lead to a shift in spending patterns among wealthy shoppers
  • Seafood from Iceland, Australian steak and Spanish wines could be off the menu in China, but individuals say they are already cutting down
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 1:15pm, 24 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

China's consumer spending and factory activity fell more than expected in January and February as it fought a virus outbreak, prompting some forecasters to warn this year's economic growth might slump to its lowest level since the 1970s. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE