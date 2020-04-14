China, the world’s largest producer of face masks and protective gowns, has come under fire over the export of defective medical gear recently. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China bans two medical equipment exporters for ‘tarnishing the country’s image’
- Two Chinese firms have been banned from selling medical equipment after they were found to have exported defective products, the commerce ministry says
- Both firms started trading in medical equipment after a sharp increase in global demand due to the global fight against the coronavirus outbreak
Topic | China economy
China, the world’s largest producer of face masks and protective gowns, has come under fire over the export of defective medical gear recently. Photo: Xinhua