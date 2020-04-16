The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast global growth to contract by 3 per cent in 2020, meaning the downturn will be the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China, Asia manufacturing recovery to be short-lived with 2020 growth set to grind to a halt
- Asia-Pacific growth is set to be zero, worst than the global or the Asian financial crisis’, says International Monetary Fund Asia and Pacific Department chief
- Changyong Rhee says any recovery in the manufacturing sector in China and the rest of Asia needs to be viewed with caution
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast global growth to contract by 3 per cent in 2020, meaning the downturn will be the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Photo: Reuters