In the middle of March, the chain reopened its doors after being shut since late January due to the coronavirus outbreak, but customers were shocked to see prices had jumped by around 6 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China’s consumers push back against price increases as firms seek to offset Covid-19 impact
- Restaurant chains Haidilao and Xibei were forced to reverse price increases after a backlash from customers
- China’s headline inflation dropped for the second month in a row in March after posting an eight-year high in January
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
