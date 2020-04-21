Foreign firms, including Israeli medical equipment maker IceCure Medical and English shopping outlet company Value Retail, still see opportunities in China despite the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China still seen as good opportunity for expansion by some foreign firms despite Covid-19

  • Israeli medical equipment firm IceCure Medical, with an initial US$4 million sales and marketing effort, will open its first Chinese office in Shanghai
  • English shopping outlet company Value Retail sees the chance to lure consumers who have been under lockdowns aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 8:17pm, 21 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreign firms, including Israeli medical equipment maker IceCure Medical and English shopping outlet company Value Retail, still see opportunities in China despite the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE