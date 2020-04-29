Some investors were particularly thrilled at the early signs of a recovery in iron ore and steel demand with possibly more to come down the track, should China announce a significant stimulus package. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China’s steel sector steadies, as investors hope for post-pandemic stimulus boom

  • Iron ore prices have not fallen in the way oil prices have in 2020, with many in the industry hoping for a construction boom in China
  • Beijing has yet to unleash major fiscal stimulus post-coronavirus, but there are signs that the steel industry is stabilising
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 1:30pm, 29 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some investors were particularly thrilled at the early signs of a recovery in iron ore and steel demand with possibly more to come down the track, should China announce a significant stimulus package. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE