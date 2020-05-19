China banned exports from Kilcoy Pastoral, JBS Beef City, JBS Dinmore and Northern Cooperative Meat Company last week. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

Australian beef exporters banned by China are repeat offenders, but New Zealand firms escape sanctions, customs data shows

  • China banned four Australian meat processing plants last week, while also imposing a 80 per cent tariff on imports of Australian barley
  • The move raised suspicions that China was using technical requirements to punish Canberra for its call for an international inquiry over the origins of the coronavirus
Topic |   China economy
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 9:46am, 19 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China banned exports from Kilcoy Pastoral, JBS Beef City, JBS Dinmore and Northern Cooperative Meat Company last week. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE