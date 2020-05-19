China banned exports from Kilcoy Pastoral, JBS Beef City, JBS Dinmore and Northern Cooperative Meat Company last week. Photo: AFP
Australian beef exporters banned by China are repeat offenders, but New Zealand firms escape sanctions, customs data shows
- China banned four Australian meat processing plants last week, while also imposing a 80 per cent tariff on imports of Australian barley
- The move raised suspicions that China was using technical requirements to punish Canberra for its call for an international inquiry over the origins of the coronavirus
Topic | China economy
China banned exports from Kilcoy Pastoral, JBS Beef City, JBS Dinmore and Northern Cooperative Meat Company last week. Photo: AFP