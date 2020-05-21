China has slapped anti-dumping duties on Australian barley as diplomatic tensions escalate between the two trading partners. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Australia free trade deal may soften virus spat, but won’t halt anti-dumping probes, experts say
- China-Australia free trade agreement could help soften the blow of diplomatic spat between the two nations, trade lawyers say
- Rumours are swirling that China is moving to target more Australian perishable goods, after it slapped tariffs on barley and halted some imports of beef
Topic | Trade
