Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told the South China Morning Post in a statement on Monday that Canberra is closely watching US-China trade for signs of managed trade. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia ‘carefully and closely’ watching US-China phase one purchases for signs of trade diversion
- Australia’s trade minister Simon Birmingham told the South China Morning Post that he is watching US-China trade flows for signs of export diversion
- China last month banned beef from four Australian abattoirs, slapped an 80.5 per cent tariff on Australian barley, but stepped up American imports of the same goods
Topic | Trade
Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told the South China Morning Post in a statement on Monday that Canberra is closely watching US-China trade for signs of managed trade. Photo: Bloomberg