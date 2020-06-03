Brazilian exporters expected to take full advantage of the safeguard lapse, which will see the tariff for foreign sugar shipments to China above the annual quota level reduced. Photo: Reuters
China’s sugar industry ‘panics’ as Beijing removes protective tariff in a bid to plug shortage
- In a bid to fill a shortfall in sugar demand, China has let a safeguard tariff lapse, meaning foreign imports will now be cheaper to buy
- Local industry ‘panicked’ by the move, which may put a stop to widespread smuggling of sugar along China’s border regions
Topic | China economy
