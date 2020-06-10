Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has expressed his disappointment at not being able to speak with Zhong Shan despite trying several times to place a call with his Chinese counterpart. Photo: Gettyimages
China’s silent treatment for Australia in beef, barley trade row viewed as new normal under ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomacy

  • China imposed tariffs on Australian barley and banned exports of beef from four Australian abattoirs three weeks ago
  • Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has since tried unsuccessfully to speak with China’s Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin TanAnnette Ho
Su-Lin Tan and Annette Ho

Updated: 5:00am, 10 Jun, 2020

