China’s Ministry of Commerce has warned Australia that its new foreign investment policy should be ‘fair and non-discriminatory’ to all countries, amid speculation that it is aimed at restricting investment from China. Photo: AP
China warns Australia to keep new foreign investment policy ‘fair and non-discriminatory’ to Chinese firms
- New foreign investment law will crystallise temporary reforms aimed at “safeguarding” Australia’s pandemic-hit companies from being raided
- Australian media reported legal review was aimed at limiting Chinese investment, but Canberra has said it would be ‘country agnostic’
Topic | China-Australia relations
